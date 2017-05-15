Smelly manure protest

41717
Longueuil police say they've arrested a man after 12,000 litres of liquid manure was sprayed outside the office of Quebec's professional farmers' union.

A 66-year-old man from Henryville, south of Montreal, was arrested and taken to hospital for an evaluation.

Police say he could face a mischief charge.

According to police, a tractor pulling a tank of the semi-liquid manure sprayed the substance in the parking lot of the Union des Producteurs Agricoles office in Longueuil about 6:30 a.m. Monday.

Patrice Juneau, a spokesman for the union, says the suspect is a dairy farmer who is facing financial difficulties and they don't wish to file a complaint against him.

Police say the exact motivation for the suspect's alleged actions remains unclear.

While cleaning off the product gives off a strong and nauseating odour, police say there is no danger to people living nearby.

