Bullying within the RCMP

Photo: The Canadian Press RCMP officers march in this 2012 file photo.

Bullying and harassment continue to be a serious problems within the RCMP, and only significant changes to the way the national police force is run will make a difference, says a national watchdog.

In a report today, the Civilian Review and Complaints Commission for the RCMP says the force lacks both the will and the capacity to address the challenges that afflict its workplaces.

The commission wants the federal government to bring in civilian governance or oversight for the paramilitary-style police force.

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale ordered the commission report to see if the RCMP had properly acted on commission recommendations made in 2013. At the time, the watchdog said the Mounties must take fast and effective action to reassure both members and the public.

The RCMP introduced new harassment policies and processes in 2014 aimed at promptly dealing with workplace conflict before it escalates.

The latest report, however, says most complaints under the new policies involve allegations that managers abused their authority. These included accusations of abusive language, such as "you're dirt," "people here don't like you" and "nobody wants to work with you."

Others complained of being berated in public, punitive transfers or having leave arbitrarily denied.

"Organizational dysfunction in the RCMP has been well documented, and the commission's current investigation confirmed that the problems of workplace bullying and harassment persist," the report says.

In addition, they place "inappropriate emphasis" on the responsibility of the complainant to confront his or her harasser, and on the duty of supervisors and managers to report harassment, the report says.

-with files from CTV Vancouver