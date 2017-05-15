$45K thrift shop find

Photo: CTV

A painting found in a thrift shop a little over a year ago will finally be sold this week — for at least $45,000.

It's by the prolific Canadian folk artist Maud Lewis, who's the subject of an independent biopic that took Atlantic Canada by storm this spring.

Lewis lived in poverty for most of her life and sold her paintings from her home near Digby, N.S., for as little as $2 and $3. She died in 1970, but her paintings have since sold for up to $22,000.

Rick Cober Bauman, the executive director of Mennonite Central Committee Ontario, said it's been an exciting journey since "Portrait of Eddie Barnes and Ed Murphy" was found in a New Hamburg, Ont., thrift shop his organization runs.

"It just so happened that one of our volunteers that day had a hunch that it might be something out of the ordinary," he said.

After having it appraised at approximately $16,000, it was put up for sale, with the proceeds furthering MCCO's relief work.

A $45,000 bid has already been placed, and bidding ends Friday.