42376
41735

Canada  

$45K thrift shop find

- | Story: 197036

A painting found in a thrift shop a little over a year ago will finally be sold this week — for at least $45,000.

It's by the prolific Canadian folk artist Maud Lewis, who's the subject of an independent biopic that took Atlantic Canada by storm this spring.

Lewis lived in poverty for most of her life and sold her paintings from her home near Digby, N.S., for as little as $2 and $3. She died in 1970, but her paintings have since sold for up to $22,000.

Rick Cober Bauman, the executive director of Mennonite Central Committee Ontario, said it's been an exciting journey since "Portrait of Eddie Barnes and Ed Murphy" was found in a New Hamburg, Ont., thrift shop his organization runs.

"It just so happened that one of our volunteers that day had a hunch that it might be something out of the ordinary," he said.

After having it appraised at approximately $16,000, it was put up for sale, with the proceeds furthering MCCO's relief work.

A $45,000 bid has already been placed, and bidding ends Friday.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Canada News

Canada
39638
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
41513
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
41809
41263
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41263


Goalkeeper gifts goal to the other team with spectacularly boneheaded error

Must Watch
If you’re going to drop the ball in your box, it’s a good idea to check if any players from the other team are hanging...
Daily Dose – May 15, 2017
Daily Dose
Try not to get hung up on today’s Daily Dose.
Daily Dose – May 15, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Enjoy the view today.
Johnny Depp would love to take Captain Jack Sparrow home
Showbiz
Johnny Depp wishes art could become life, because he’d like...
Where is Where to Reside Off Grid
Uncategorized
All things considered, a writing firm is just like its writers.

41786