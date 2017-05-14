41783
40211

Canada  

A hassle over hash

- | Story: 197015

Provinces have been protesting the large volume of work and heavy costs they say the Trudeau government has piled on them in its rush to legalize recreational cannabis across Canada by next year.

So far, however, the small province of New Brunswick has been taking the high road.

Unlike other members of the federation, New Brunswick isn't pressing for federal compensation to cover the bills of pot legalization, nor is it in a particular scramble to draw up the plans, the province's health minister said.

Provinces have been busy since the federal government tabled legislation last month to legalize and regulate recreational marijuana use, with a primary aim of keeping weed out of the hands of youth and criminals. Ottawa hopes to make it happen by July 2018.

"We didn't just wait for the federal legislation and then start – we started doing our homework and our due diligence well before, anticipating what the federal legislation was going to look like," New Brunswick Health Minister Victor Boudreau said in an interview.

"There's no question if the federal government is willing to help with some of the up-front costs – I'm sure we wouldn't say no to that. But I'm not necessarily saying that would be necessary just yet, either."

New Brunswick's enthusiasm is connected to the fact the province views pot legalization as a future driver for its struggling economy.

Premier Brian Gallant has been trying to position New Brunswick to ensure it gets a big percentage of Canada's eventual regulated-pot industry, which he predicts will generate "significant" growth.

Some provinces, however, aren't expecting meaningful windfalls – if any at all – once startup costs are factored in. They've also expressed concern about what they see as a hurried course set by Ottawa toward legalization.

Quebec Public Health Minister Lucie Charlebois warns that meeting the federal timeline will be a challenge as provinces, territories and municipalities race to develop complex pot-related rules, programs and strategies within their own jurisdictions.

Setting guidelines related to the minimum legal age, retail sales, public health, education and security are among the wide range of needs.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Canada News

Canada
40931
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
41513
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
40950
41227
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41620


Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson stars in imaginary movie sequels

Must Watch
This man is loved for a reason. Oh, and if you haven’t seen Goodfella’s, it contains some NSFW language and thus a...
Kim Kardashian’s robbers planned to attack during previous Paris trip
Showbiz
The armed robbers who attacked Kim Kardashian in Paris last year...
Grandpas who only get cooler as they get older
Galleries
If you thought your grandpa was cool, you might want to think...
Grandpas who only get cooler as they get older (2)
Galleries
These grandpas play by their own rules.
Getting caught with the spike strip
Must Watch
The most impressive part is how quick he got it out of the way.

40545
39499