41783
42162

Canada  

Massive cleanup underway

- | Story: 197013

David Samuelson stands in the bare, still-damp space in his basement that was once his son's room.

Outside on the front lawn of his Montreal home is a growing pile of waterlogged debris that was once part of his home: wood, drywall, furniture, stuffed animals and shoes.

Samuelson is one of many Montrealers facing a daunting cleanup after the historic floods that swept through their neighbourhoods last week, filling homes with several feet of water and forcing residents to leave.

With water levels dropping across the province, many citizens are gradually being allowed home to assess the damage to their properties.

Many are facing weeks or months of renovations that they say will cost tens of thousands of dollars.

On Samuelson's street in Montreal's Pierrefonds borough on Sunday, homeowners were busy ripping up floorboards and stripping out drywall and insulation.

Samuelson, 42, said he stayed to save as much as he could until the water reached waist high, but was forced to abandon 90 per cent of the items in his finished basement, which was mostly a space for his three children.

Now it's all ruined and needs to be removed quickly to prevent mould from setting in.

He says the damages to his place are estimated almost $60,000 -- although the true costs are harder to calculate.

"It's toys, it's memories, so many things that didn't have a price," he said. "It's big amounts."

Authorities have sought to reassure flood victims that financial aid will be available to them.

Premier Philippe Couillard has said compensation evaluated and likely increased. The City of Montreal has offered the services of city inspectors and electricians to ensure homes are safe.

But most homeowners say they'll still be left with thousands of dollars to pay -- and some doubt they'll get anything at all.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Canada News

Canada
39830
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
41513
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
39730
38264
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39653


Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson stars in imaginary movie sequels

Must Watch
This man is loved for a reason. Oh, and if you haven’t seen Goodfella’s, it contains some NSFW language and thus a...
Kim Kardashian’s robbers planned to attack during previous Paris trip
Showbiz
The armed robbers who attacked Kim Kardashian in Paris last year...
Grandpas who only get cooler as they get older
Galleries
If you thought your grandpa was cool, you might want to think...
Grandpas who only get cooler as they get older (2)
Galleries
These grandpas play by their own rules.
Getting caught with the spike strip
Must Watch
The most impressive part is how quick he got it out of the way.

39900
39499