Massive cleanup underway

Photo: The Canadian Press David Samuelson throws debris from his flooded house onto a pile on his driveway in the Pierrefonds borough of Montreal Sunday, May 14, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

David Samuelson stands in the bare, still-damp space in his basement that was once his son's room.

Outside on the front lawn of his Montreal home is a growing pile of waterlogged debris that was once part of his home: wood, drywall, furniture, stuffed animals and shoes.

Samuelson is one of many Montrealers facing a daunting cleanup after the historic floods that swept through their neighbourhoods last week, filling homes with several feet of water and forcing residents to leave.

With water levels dropping across the province, many citizens are gradually being allowed home to assess the damage to their properties.

Many are facing weeks or months of renovations that they say will cost tens of thousands of dollars.

On Samuelson's street in Montreal's Pierrefonds borough on Sunday, homeowners were busy ripping up floorboards and stripping out drywall and insulation.

Samuelson, 42, said he stayed to save as much as he could until the water reached waist high, but was forced to abandon 90 per cent of the items in his finished basement, which was mostly a space for his three children.

Now it's all ruined and needs to be removed quickly to prevent mould from setting in.

He says the damages to his place are estimated almost $60,000 -- although the true costs are harder to calculate.

"It's toys, it's memories, so many things that didn't have a price," he said. "It's big amounts."

Authorities have sought to reassure flood victims that financial aid will be available to them.

Premier Philippe Couillard has said compensation evaluated and likely increased. The City of Montreal has offered the services of city inspectors and electricians to ensure homes are safe.

But most homeowners say they'll still be left with thousands of dollars to pay -- and some doubt they'll get anything at all.