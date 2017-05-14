Aquarium opposes proposal

Photo: The Canadian Press Petty Officer First Class Rob Majore, right, a clearance diver with the Esquimalt-based Royal Canadian Navy Fleet Diving Unit, and Vancouver Aquarium senior marine mammal trainer Paula Lash, back left, participate in a diving demonstration as beluga whale Aurora swims at the aquarium in Vancouver, B.C., on Sunday January 18, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

There will be no new whales, dolphins or porpoises kept at the Vancouver Aquarium in the future if the city's park board approves changes to its cetaceans bylaw on Monday.

It's a move the aquarium says would hinder their marine mammal rescue efforts and muddle an expansion plan that is already underway.

The debate over whether the aquarium should house cetaceans was sparked after two belugas died suddenly last fall due to an unidentified toxin.

"It was a time for us to reflect what to do moving forward," said Michael Wiebe, park board chair.

In March, the park board directed staff to amend the current bylaw to ban the importation and display of live cetaceans in the city's parks.

The existing bylaw already limits how the aquarium can acquire cetaceans, preventing healthy animals in the wild from being captured. Animals that are injured or in need of rehabilitation are the exception, and were not required to be released back into the wild after treatment.

The amendments, however, would prevent any new cetaceans including rescues from being held at the aquarium.

Three cetaceans currently housed at the aquarium would be given an exception and be allowed to stay. The animals could still be kept on display, but an amendment would prevent the use of the animals in shows or performances.

The Vancouver Aquarium president said the ban would prevent the future rescue of whales and dolphins, and injured or distressed cetaceans could be euthanized.

"If you can't provide a long-term home for them someplace then likely they can't be rescued," John Nightingale said.

The loss of cetaceans at the aquarium would also hurt Canadian researchers who rely on the facility, and will otherwise have to look south of the border to do work with whales and dolphins in captivity, he said.

The aquarium already announced in February that it would phase out its cetacean program by 2029. But it intended on bringing in five more belugas in the interim once it opened a new Canada's Arctic exhibit currently being developed.