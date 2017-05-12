42423

Canada  

Soldier cleared of assault

A Canadian Forces corporal charged with sexual assault and drunkenness has been found not guilty on both counts by a military court.

Cpl. Simon Cadieux was charged last year following an alleged incident in Jamaica in November 2015, where he was serving as a member of the Canadian Special Operations Regiment.

But the Department of National Defence says military judge Lt.-Col. Louis-Vincent d'Auteuil cleared the charges following a court martial at CFB Petawawa.

Despite the non-guilty verdicts, the military says Cadieux could be subject to an administrative review to see if he broke the military's code of conduct.

Such reviews can lead to remedial measures, including forced release from the military.

