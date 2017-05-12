42375
39499

Canada  

Would you eat horse meat?

- | Story: 196913

A Toronto chef who helped prepare a Quebecois-themed meal in a Pittsburgh restaurant where horse meat was on the menu thinks the angry reaction has been blown out of proportion.

Scott Vivian was asked by Cure restaurant chef and co-owner Justin Severino to contribute to the event, which served horse tartare.

Vivian, who owns the restaurant Beast in Toronto, says the horse meat came from a Canadian farm that raises the animals sustainably for human consumption. He says the 70 or so guests at the dinner loved it.

But when photos of the meal were posted online the day after Monday's dinner, horse welfare advocate Joy Braunstein expressed outrage at the menu.

She has launched an online petition to ban horse meat from being served in Pennsylvania restaurants.

Horse meat is served in Canada and other countries.

"People are making such a big deal about the horse meat. There was foie gras on the menu. Nobody said anything about that," says Vivian. "They pick one thing but not the other."

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Canada News

Canada
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
42079
39389
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41479


Meet the giant Lego plane, based on a real model

Must Watch
Okay, it’s not a plane made of LEGO (that’s been done) but it’s made in the same shape as 1990’s set...
Jennifer Hudson signs on as coach for U.S. The Voice after winning British show
Music
Jennifer Hudson will be joining the returning Miley Cyrus as a...
Maniac sets off 1,000 mousetraps at once — by diving onto a trampoline full of them
Must Watch
The Slow Mo Guys are going to ever greater extremes to capture...
Friday Fails – May 12, 2017
Galleries
There’s a first time for everything, including failure.
Friday Fails – May 12, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Lots of love went into the creation of this gallery.

41415