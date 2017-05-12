Pastor dad charged in death

Photo: CTV Calgary Police say father charged in death of infant son.

Police say they have arrested a pastor who is also the father of a three-month-old baby boy who died in 2015.

Daniel Nel, 31, has been charged with second-degree murder.

His only child, Cyrus, was found in need of medical attention in August 2015 at the family's Calgary home after a 911 call. Paramedics took the boy to hospital but he died a day later.

Investigators had already said there was no plausible explanation for the injuries that led to Cyrus's death, but on Friday they wouldn't say how the boy died.

"This has been deemed a homicide, and Cyrus died as a result of the injuries that were inflicted on him, but the specifics of that, we'll wait for court," said Insp. Don Coleman.

Last month, police asked anyone who knew anything about the boy's death to come forward and added they believed the injuries were inflicted inside the home.

Nel is an associate pastor at a Calgary church and was put on administrative leave last month "until matters are further clarified."