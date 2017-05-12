Make up you mind Canada

42376

Some of Canada's closest allies are growing impatient for an answer on whether the Liberal government will send peacekeepers to Mali.

One foreign diplomat tells The Canadian Press things have gotten to the point where even a "no" would be welcome.

That way, the rest of the countries involved in the UN mission there can at least plan accordingly.

The government promised last August to send up to 600 troops for an unspecified peacekeeping mission.

But while it was leaning toward Mali, the Liberals have since waffled and refused to make a decision on any mission and there are growing signs it could be delayed until the fall.

Speculation has swirled over the reasons for the delay, but foreign diplomats say they have heard nothing but silence when they have asked for an explanation.

