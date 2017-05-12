Charged in deadly crash

42092
A 37-year-old transport truck driver from Quebec is facing a number of charges in connection with a major highway crash in Ontario that killed four people.

Ontario Provincial Police say they're still working to identify the victims of Thursday's crash, which took place along Highway 401 near Kingston, Ont.

They previously said four people in the same car died when their vehicle caught fire during the crash.

Theirs was one of seven vehicles involved in the pileup, which sent two people to hospital with serious injuries and involved another car, a commercial vehicle and four transport trucks.

Police say truck driver Dunhill Tabanao of Vaudreuil-Dorion, Que. has been charged with four counts of dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death and two counts of dangerous operation causing bodily harm.

Police say they're continuing to investigate the crash.

