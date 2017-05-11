41299
Canada  

Fire truck catches fire

Halifax firefighters got a surprise Thursday morning when flames started shooting from their own truck as they responded to a call.

"Unbelievable — a fire truck actually caught on fire," mused Deputy Fire Chief Roy Hollett. "It's like a police car getting broken into."

Hollett said the truck was responding to a medical call in Lake Echo, about 26 kilometres east of downtown Halifax, about 9 a.m. when it began to lose power and started making loud noises.

"As (the driver) stopped the truck, the cab started to fill up with smoke. The captain directed everyone to get out immediately. When they got out, they noticed there was smoke and fire under the wheel well and the cab."

He said four people were in the truck, a 2003 Pierce. Some of the firefighters suffered minor smoke inhalation, but nothing that required medical attention, Hollett said.

"There's a degree of irony, yes ... OK, did I actually hear a fire truck on fire?

"So I made my way there ... Thankfully, no one was hurt and I can laugh at it now."

Another truck continued to the medical call, while a spare truck picked up the stricken truck's equipment.

