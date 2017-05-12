Spending nears record level

42092
Federal program spending under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has nearly eclipsed the all-time high recorded during the 2009 recession, finds a new study by the Fraser Institute.

“Looking back at government spending in Canada since Confederation, this year stands out because unlike most other spending spikes, there’s no recession or war to explain it,” said Jason Clemens, executive vice-president of the think-tank and co-author of the report.

The study, which tracks annual per-person program spending since Confederation and is adjusted for inflation, finds that former PM Stephen Harper recorded the highest per-person spending in 2009 at $8,375 (in 2017 dollars).

Trudeau, in this year’s federal budget, is just $38 behind at $8,337.

The think-tank notes that most marked increases in program spending over Canada’s history have coincided with wars or recessions. However, Trudeau’s spending splurge comes in the absence of either.

Trudeau also has the third largest average annual increase (5.2 per cent) in per-person program spending since the Second World War, behind only Lester B. Pearson (5.3 per cent) and Louis St. Laurent (7.0 per cent).

“While wars and recessions obviously affect government spending, the rapid increase in spending observed recently, coupled with deficits and growing debt, can have real negative consequences for Canadians and the economy,” Clemens said.

