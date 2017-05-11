Harper taking back seat

42375
Conservative party officials say former leader and prime minister Stephen Harper is not expected at this month's leadership convention.

Members will be gathering in Toronto on May 27 to choose his official replacement.

But while interim Conservative leader Rona Ambrose is scheduled to speak, the party says Harper is not.

One official says that's because Harper, who spent 12 years as the inaugural leader of the united Conservative party, wants to pass the torch.

The official says Harper wants to give the new leader a chance to shine at the convention.

There are 13 candidates in the running for the job, with the winner being chosen by way of a preferential ballot.

