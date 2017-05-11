41783
Soldier faces sex charges

A Canadian Forces corporal is facing charges including sexual assault, voyeurism and possession of child pornography.

In a news release Wednesday, the military says the investigation started when a hidden recording device was found in January in a home of another member of the Canadian army in Washington, D.C.

Cpl. Colin McGregor has also been charged with theft, interception, breaking and entering, possession of property obtained by crime, transmission of an intimate image and possession of a device for surreptitious interception.

The Canadian Forces says McGregor, who used to be a resource management support clerk with Canadian Defence Liaison Staff in Washington, is currently based at 5th Canadian Division Support Base in Gagetown, N.B.

The forces' National Investigation Service says several electronic devices were also seized from McGregor's home in the United States.

It's alleged recordings on the devices included video of a sexual assault against a Canadian Forces member at the base in Esquimalt in British Columbia in 2011.

McGregor is currently in custody and faces a possible court martial at a later date.

