41783
39499

Canada  

Dog thrown into firepit

- | Story: 196760

A dog has severe burns over its body after being thrown into a firepit in a community in northern Manitoba.

Katie Powell, president and founder of Save a Dog Network Canada, says two kids between 10 and 12 years old took a family's dog off a porch on Sunday and tossed him into a firepit on the Red Sucker Lake First Nation.

"Polo ended up coming home about a half hour later. His whole body was smoking ... (and) he had smoke and bubbles coming from his nose," Powell said Wednesday.

"It was pretty horrific and obviously devastating for the family and the children that own this animal."

The family called Save a Dog because the group had vaccinated the pup and about 60 others in the community last summer. Powell's group was able to get Polo, a lab mix, on the next flight out to Winnipeg, about 600 kilometres to the south.

Polo's thick fur actually saved him, Powell said.

"If he didn't have such a thick coat he would have for sure died. The areas that are badly burned are those that aren't covered by fur: his belly, his thighs, his testicles, his neck, face. His nose is pretty badly burned."

Polo, who is about eight months old, is being cared for at a veterinary clinic in Winnipeg, but it's hoped he will get the all-clear to go to a foster home in the next few days. Once he's well, he will be sent to a rescue group in Vancouver, where he will be put up for adoption.

"The family wants a better life for him and clearly there's some issues going on in this community, so they asked us to find him a good home," Powell said.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Canada News

Canada
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
41513
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
41381
36573
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada


Sometimes zoo signs are even more interesting than the animals

Galleries
Go to the zoo for the animals, stay for the signs.
Sometimes zoo signs are even more interesting than the animals
Galleries
You have to wonder about who prompted some of these signs to have...
One man’s job is another man’s favorite arcade game
Must Watch
They’ll make a video game out of anything these days it...
Sophie Turner vehemently denies using racial slur
Showbiz
Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner is shutting down allegations...
Weird Wednesday – May 10, 2017
Galleries
The opposite of the intended effect and more in this weeks Weird...

38679