Confident pipe will be built

Photo: transmountain.com

Alberta Energy Minister Marg McCuaig-Boyd says she doesn't believe the outcome of the B.C. election puts the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion in jeopardy.

McCuaig-Boyd notes that the Kinder Morgan line taking Alberta crude to ports in British Columbia has already been approved by the federal government.

And she says her government will continue to work to get the pipeline to completion.

The future of the expansion was put in question after Tuesday's general election in B.C.

Premier Christy Clark's Liberal party, which supports the pipeline, won 43 seats, one short of a majority.

The NDP won 41 seats and the Greens hold the balance of power with three seats — both parties ran on platforms that included opposition to the pipeline.

McCuaig-Boyd says she is not worried.

"I don't know that (opponents) have the (legal) tools to stop it," she said Wednesday.

"We've taken out intervener status to defend Alberta. This is not just about Alberta. This is about Canada. This is a good project."

In an updated prospectus filed Wednesday, Kinder Morgan Canada said it is looking to sell shares at between $19 and $22 to help fund the $7.4-billion Trans Mountain expansion project rather than using a joint venture to fund it.