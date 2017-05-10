42092
42249

Canada  

Charged in Mexico murder

- | Story: 196719

Mexican media say a Canadian man is charged in the death of a 23-year-old woman at a Cancun resort.

The reports say the woman — who they identify as Gabriela Janeth Jaramillo — was killed on April 22, and had arrived a few days earlier to meet her 33-year-old Canadian boyfriend.

The Quintana Roo attorney general's office said in a May 5 release that a man — identified only as M.K. — was arrested on the way out of a hospital, where he had been since April 22.

The release said translators were brought in to inform the man of his rights and he was charged with homicide.

A spokesman for Global Affairs told The Canadian Press in an email that consular services are being provided to a Canadian citizen who has been detained in Cancun.

John Babcock says consular officials are in contact with local authorities to gather additional information.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Canada News

Canada
40375
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
41513
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
39504
41227
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39389


Weird Wednesday – May 10, 2017

Galleries
The opposite of the intended effect and more in this weeks Weird Wednesday!
Weird Wednesday – May 10, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Things were never supposed to be easy.
Adding lightsabers to Game of Thrones is awesome!
Must Watch
Bonus points to whoever made this for adding the The Wilhelm...
Katy Perry’s new album reflects mature outlook on life
Music
Katy Perry's latest music reflects her new-found maturity.
A brief, illustrated history of the hockey teams in the National Hockey League
Must Watch
The NHL released this cool video showing the history of its...

41415
39499