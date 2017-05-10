42092

Canada  

More military to Quebec

The military is deploying another 600 soldiers to help deal with the flooding in Quebec, amid fears of more heavy rains this weekend.

Col. Eric Landry is overseeing the military's flood relief efforts in the Outaouais region, in western Quebec.

He says the number of troops helping out across the province is expected to increase to 2,300 by the end of the day.

Landry expects to see the number of soldiers under his direct command expand to 500 from 400, which will let him expand relief efforts into the more rural areas west of the city of Gatineau.

He says his soldiers have been filling sandbags, evacuating people who want to leave their homes and helping police monitor water levels.

Water levels are dropping in Quebec, but the province's environment minister has warned more rain could be on the way.

