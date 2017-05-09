Quits Senate in disgrace

Photo: The Canadian Press

Sen. Don Meredith, his name now inexorably linked with his sexual relationship with a teenage girl, declared Tuesday he would resign his Senate seat, short-circuiting what could have been a historic vote to kick him out of the upper chamber.

The Senate had been poised to vote as early as Wednesday on an explosive Senate ethics committee report that found Meredith unfit to serve as a senator and recommended that the upper house take the unprecedented step of expelling him.

Meredith pre-empted that vote Tuesday with a terse, 174-word statement.

"I am acutely aware that the upper chamber is more important than my moral failings," the statement said.

"After consulting with my family, community leaders and my counsel over the past several weeks, I have decided to move forward with my life with the full support of my wife and my children. I am blessed to have had their unconditional love and support throughout this ordeal.

"It is my hope that my absence from the Senate will allow the senators to focus their good work on behalf of all Canadians."

The statement did not explicitly refer to resignation, nor did the Senate have immediate confirmation of his departure. However, Meredith's lawyer, Bill Trudell, confirmed that Meredith had decided to resign.

Had Meredith not agreed to go voluntarily, it's virtually certain his former colleagues would have voted overwhelmingly to give him the boot.

The ethics committee's recommendation followed an explosive report from Senate ethics officer Lyse Ricard earlier this year.

Ricard concluded that Meredith, a 52-year-old married Pentecostal minister, had failed to uphold the "highest standards of dignity inherent to the position of senator" and acted in a way that could damage the Senate itself.

She said Meredith began a relationship with a girl when she was just 16, which progressed from flirtatious online chats to fondling, sexually explicit live videos and, eventually, to sexual intercourse — once shortly before she turned 18 and twice after.

Ricard also concluded that Meredith had abused his position as a senator to take advantage of the teen, known only as Ms. M.