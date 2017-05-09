Pressured to share nudes

Photo: Twitter

Girls as young as 13 felt pressured to send intimate photos and were unaware they were being shared among a group of boys, a Nova Scotia court has been told.

Six Bridgewater, N.S., boys have admitted distributing intimate images of at least 20 girls between the ages of 13 and 17.

Documents submitted in Bridgewater provincial court Tuesday said one 13-year-old girl was repeatedly asked by one accused for sexual photos over several days and felt pressured to send them.

"She felt he would not let her change the subject. She said no several times. The next day at school (the boy) and his friends were clustered near her locker and gave her the impression that they were talking about her. She felt pressured," the agreed statement of facts said.

The girl ended up sending four or five photos, but did not give permission to distribute them and was told they would not be saved, the statement said.

"She felt horrible when she sent them, but felt that if she did not he would spread some rumour about her at school or confront her about it. She felt guilty and awful after it."

At the time the charges were laid in July 2016, four of the accused were 15 years old, and the other two were 18. All were under 18 when the offences were committed, and their identities are protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. The victim's identities are also protected.

All were students in Bridgewater.

The document said two Dropbox accounts were created for the purpose of sharing intimate images of girls in various states of undress, including bare breasts and fully nude.

Most photos were sent through an app called Snapchat — in which images disappear after 10 seconds — but the boys circumvented the time limit by using other phones to take a photo of the photo.

The statement said a 14-year-old girl sent photos to a boy she had known since they were young children. She felt she "could trust him that no one would find out."

"They would talk in class. He would compliment her looks and tell her that he likes her. She found him 'sweet.' He would also talk about how they could trust each other and then ask her for photos, including full nudes," the statement said.

"He would ask for photos of certain body parts including breasts or vaginal area. He asked her repeatedly and explained that it was 'no big deal'."

Another girl was 13 years old when she sent an intimate photo of herself to one accused.

"She felt pressured into sending it. He kept asking for 'inappropriate' photos of herself. She would repeatedly tell him she would not, but when she learned that other friends of hers were sending photos, including one friend... who was believed to have sent nude photos, (the girl) eventually gave in to the requests," the statement said.