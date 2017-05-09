Pol's $5K holiday cell bill

42235
A Manitoba politician is planning to repay a $5,000 cellphone bill he racked up while on a tropical vacation.

Rob Altemeyer, a longtime legislature member for the Opposition New Democrats, submitted a monthly expense claim in February that included $5,000.72 for wireless service. The figure is contained in documents filed with the Members' Allowances Office, the legislature group that oversees politicians' work-related spending.

His bills the two prior months were under $60 each.

The NDP rejected interview requests Tuesday, but a caucus spokeswoman said Altemeyer inadvertently racked up high roaming charges while on vacation in Mexico. She said he filed his expense claim with the expectation he would have to repay much of it.

"Rob had already committed to covering the full bill, other than the normal allowable monthly business expenses, after negotiations with the provider to reduce the bill are complete," Rachel Morgan wrote in an email.

"He had already arranged with Member’s Allowances to cover it, with the exception of the normal allowable monthly businesses expenses. Taxpayers won't be on the hook for the extra fees."

There was no word on when Altemeyer's attempt to knock down the price might be complete.

Altemeyer has represented the Wolseley constituency in Winnipeg since 2003. He captured 41 per cent of the vote in last year's election, narrowly defeating a Green Party candidate.

The high phone bill comes at a time when the New Democrats are pressing for information on the cellphone habits of Premier Brian Pallister when he goes to his vacation home in Costa Rica.

Pallister has said taxpayers do not cover any of his out-of-country communications costs. He has cited security concerns for refusing to provide details as to how he keeps in contact with his staff and caucus colleagues while he is away.

