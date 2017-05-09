41299

Largest dino eggs ever found

Research into the largest dinosaur eggs ever discovered took decades to hatch.

A farmer in China unearthed the eggs, roughly half a metre long, on his land some 30 years ago. A scientific paper on the fortuitous find was published Tuesday in the open-access journal Nature Communications.

University of Alberta paleontologist Philip Currie has been studying the eggs since 1993. In 2015, Currie, accompanied by the farmer who first collected them, returned to the discovery site in north-central China's Henan province.

"It was the most astounding thing. The whole area had been ripped up by enormous equipment terracing the mountainsides to plant walnut trees," Currie recalled in a news release.

"The one slope remaining was where these giant eggs came from, and we found shells from the same specimen three decades later."

Currie said he and an international team of paleontologists thought they were tyrannosaur eggs at first.

"But when we saw the embryo, it screwed everything up."

After examining the skull, the researchers concluded the animal was related to feathered caenagnathids or oviraptorosaurs from Alberta.

Oviraptorosaur translates to "egg thief" because specimens have often been found near nests and their jaws are adapted for eating eggs.

But recently the name has been found to be inaccurate, as the beasts were actually protecting their own offspring from predators.

