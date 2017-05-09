42092
42162

Canada  

25th anniversary of Westray

- | Story: 196583

A grim anniversary was marked today near the site of a Nova Scotia mining disaster that snuffed out the lives of 26 men.

About 200 people gathered in New Glasgow to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the Westray tragedy.

All of those taking part, including family members and first responders, marched through an industrial park to the Westray Miners Memorial Park, which is near the tunnels where 11 of the miners remain buried.

The miners were killed by a deadly combination of methane gas and coal dust, which ignited in a fireball that raced through the tunnels early on May 9, 1992.

The blast was so powerful that homes more than a kilometre away shook as a blue-grey flash lit up the pre-dawn sky.

The ceremony at the park featured prayers of remembrance and the reading of each miner's name and age.

In 1997, a Nova Scotia Supreme Court justice concluded the disaster was the result of "incompetence, mismanagement, bureaucratic bungling, deceit, ruthlessness... and cynical indifference."

It said Westray management and its owner, Clifford Frame, were ultimately responsible for conditions at the mine.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Canada News

Canada
40906
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
41052
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41227


And THAT’S why you have a guardrail

Must Watch
Here’s a good reminder of how a guardrail can save your life, courtesy of this rally car driven byTomaszKasperczyk and...
Daily Dose – May 9, 2017
Daily Dose
If you believe you can conquer the challenge, then you’re...
Daily Dose – May 9, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Beer always understands…
Jennifer Lopez was ‘nervous’ to go public with Alex Rodriguez romance
Music
Jennifer Lopez and her new boyfriend Alex Rodriguez were “a...
Monday Sports Gifs – May 8, 2017
Galleries
The force is strong with this weeks best gifs! untitled Lots of...

38020