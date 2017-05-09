Body found in Que. flood

Photo: The Canadian Press

More than 1,500 soldiers hit the ground Monday to help Quebecers deal with "historic" flooding that has caused widespread damage and evacuations and sparked a desperate search for a man and a toddler whose vehicle swerved off a waterlogged road into a surging river.

Quebec Provincial Police spokeswoman Helene Nepton said late Monday that the body of Mike Gagnon, 37, of Saint-Anne-des-Monts, was recovered about 500 metres from where a strong current pulled the car toward the Sainte-Anne River in eastern Quebec on Sunday.

A two-year-old girl who was also in the car has not yet been found. A ground and air search will resume early Tuesday to try to find her.

A woman who was also in the car saved herself after all three fell into the water when the vehicle flipped, said Sgt. Claude Doiron.

He said the man was trying to help people who were trapped in the area.

The search continued as Quebec's public security minister said water levels across the province would peak between Monday and Wednesday.

Authorities expect the water to start receding by mid-week, said Martin Coiteux.

"What's encouraging is that the water levels will stop climbing," Coiteux told a news conference in Montreal. "It's very important to reiterate that. We are reaching maximum levels.

"The water levels in the flooded areas should start going down Wednesday. It may start earlier in certain sectors. But these levels are very high... so patience is required. But I know it's hard."

Heavy rains and melting snowpack across Quebec have so far flooded 2,429 residences in the province, forcing the evacuation of 1,520 people in almost 150 municipalities.