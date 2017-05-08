Kill Super Hornet buy?

Photo: The Canadian Press Minister of National Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan

The Senate defence committee released a report Monday blasting the Trudeau government's "political decision" to purchase Super Hornet fighter jets, while all but endorsing the F-35 stealth fighter.

The report was the second in a series published by the committee over the last month, the first of which called on the government to double defence spending to two per cent of GDP over the next decade.

This latest volume provided a veritable laundry list of items that senators felt the government should buy with the extra $20 billion such an increase in spending would entail.

That included purchasing 12 new submarines, acquiring attack helicopters and increasing the Air Force fighter-jet fleet to 120, among other things.

The committee also said it had concluded, based on concerns raised by a dozen retired air force officers, that buying 18 Super Hornets to temporarily augment the aging CF-18 fleet was unnecessary.

The government says the Super Hornets are urgently needed because of a shortage of airworthy CF-18s, but opposition critics and others allege the plan is actually part of a larger effort to avoid having to buy the F-35.

The Senate committee's overall recommendations would see the military expand to a size unprecedented since the Cold War, for which Lang was unapologetic.

"It is ambitious," he said. "But the world has changed, and the day of the free ride is over."