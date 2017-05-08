Make ticket bots illegal?

Photo: brunomars.com

Bots that snatch up prime seating at events en masse and offer them up for resale at a hefty cost should be illegal, according to four-fifths of Canadians.

It's an scourge for the music industry that many attendees of live music are familiar with. You get ready to buy tickets to one of your favourite musicians – say, Bruno Mars – but, seemingly the moment they go on sale, the tickets are sold out. Meanwhile, those same tickets start popping up elsewhere for heavily inflated prices.

A new poll from Angus Reid shows Canadians are fed up. Fully three-quarters (76 per cent) of Canadians say it's a "huge problem," while eight out of 10 who responded to the survey said ticket bots should be illegal. On the other hand, 13 per cent opposed criminalizing the bots, while seven per cent aren't sure.

Meanwhile, 23 per cent of Canadians say they've used the secondary market, including services like StubHub and SeatGeek, while only about five per cent say they have sold tickets through those services. Of those who have bought through ticket resale services, a majority (60 per cent) say the prices were "unreasonable."

Nearly a half of respondents told Angus Reid they buy tickets for live events once or twice per year, while just over a quarter said they never buy them.

The older a person is, the more likely they are to say ticket bots are a "huge problem that needs to be fixed." While 85 per cent of those 55 and older agreed with that statement, that number drops to 64 per cent for those aged 18 to 34. For those in between, 75 per cent agreed with the statement.

The reverse is true of whether or not an individual has sold or bought tickets through a reseller, with 33 per cent of the younger demographic saying they have bought and 11 per cent saying they have sold through those services. That drops to 12 and one per cent respectively for those aged 55 and older.

And, again, those aged 35 to 54 are in the middle, with 26 per cent buying through resellers and three per cent selling.