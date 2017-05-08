Sajjan on the hot seat

Photo: The Canadian Press

Harjit Sajjan will find himself back in the spotlight and on the hot seat today as the Conservatives use their so-called opposition day to renew their attacks against the defence minister's credibility.

Conservative defence critic James Bezan says he will table a non-binding motion in the House of Commons expressing a loss of confidence in Sajjan, and which MPs will have a chance to vote on.

That vote will be entirely symbolic, and has little chance of passing given the Liberals hold a majority of seats in the House, but it could still make for another long day for the embattled defence minister.

Sajjan, a former soldier and Afghan war veteran, has faced sustained fire for having exaggerated his role in Operation Medusa, a key battle involving the Canadian Forces in Afghanistan in 2006.

The defence minister has since apologized, but the Conservatives continue to call for his resignation, accusing Sajjan of a pattern of misleading comments that they say have hurt his standing with the military.

That includes his assertions about the urgent need for Super Hornet fighter jets and that allies didn't object when Canada withdrew its CF-18s from Iraq.

They have also asked Speaker Geoff Regan to rule on whether Sajjan misled members of Parliament when he blamed the previous government for cutting the tax benefits available for Canadian soldiers in Kuwait.

"Some would say this is just politics," Bezan said. "This is more than that. It is quite troubling that we have a minister of national defence who has a track record of being untruthful."

Sajjan's spokeswoman, Jordan Owens, said the minister will make a brief appearance and address in the House of Commons on Monday, but that he is more focused on the Liberal government's forthcoming new defence policy.