Soldiers help in Que. floods

About 400 soldiers headed to various regions of Quebec on Saturday to help cope with the heavy flooding caused by unrelenting rain in Central and Eastern Canada in recent days.

The Canadian Forces personnel were deployed to western and central Quebec and in and around the Montreal area as water levels continued to threaten hundreds of residences.

"People are tired psychologically and municipal authorities are running on empty in terms of resources," said Eric Houde, director general of Quebec's civil security services.

More than 130 communities in the province have been hit by the flooding, with some 700 people forced to abandon their homes.

In Pierrefonds, in western Montreal, 47 residents of a rehabilitation centre were forced to leave the premises Saturday as a precautionary measure.

They were transported to other locations.

Quebec Environment Minister David Heurtel said Friday that rain in the province was forecast to reach historic levels — "beyond the worst scenarios that have occurred in the last 55 years."

Residents in Ile-Bizard, an island just northwest of Montreal that has been badly affected by the flooding, were still trying to cope Saturday with the rising water levels.

Steve Lapierre, who lives in a basement apartment, said he was awakened by a neighbour who told him about the flooding.

"I got up, and I immediately stepped into water," said Lapierre. "It was already too late."

The floors in all his rooms were submerged and his upstairs neighbours allowed him to store his more valued possessions with them.

Bouchra Gouriny, who runs a house-cleaning business in the community, said she hasn't been able to work since last Tuesday.

"I have a lot of clients I've been calling in the morning to tell them I can't go see them," she said.

"It's disastrous and it (the water) is rising every day. We don't know what's going to happen."

On the other side of the street, Dora Soares' family had built a wall out of sand bags, a tactic that at least helped keep their garage dry.

"Panic is starting to set in," said Soares. "The rain and the thunder aren't helping. It's very worrying.

"Thank goodness our friends brought us a rowboat."

Premier Philippe Couillard was expected to visit the area just west of Montreal later in the day to see the damage up close.

