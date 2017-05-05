42092
40959

Canada  

Canada mulling retaliation

- | Story: 196330

The Canadian government is threatening multiple trade actions against the United States in retaliation for duties on softwood lumber.

One will be announced publicly in a letter today; another batch of penalties is being studied.

The Canadian Press has learned that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will notify B.C. Premier Christy Clark that he is seriously considering her request for a ban or a tax on thermal coal exports, and that it's being explored by federal trade officials.

The second threat: possible duties against Oregon industries. That's the home state of a Democratic senator, Ron Wyden, who has been a hardliner on the lumber dispute.

The Canadian government has found several Oregon business-assistance programs it says may constitute illegal subsidies. It's considering a process that could lead to retaliatory duties on imports from that state's products, such as plywood, flooring, wood chips, packaging material and wine.

Government sources insist the threat has nothing to do with U.S. President Donald Trump; they say it's a one-off, specific action related to one dispute, and one Democratic senator in one state.

They say a long-term deal on softwood lumber would be the best way to prevent the dispute from escalating.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Canada News

Canada
42137
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
38712
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41031


TGIF Gifs – May 5, 2017

Galleries
Wave goodbye to the workweek with our favourite gifs of the week! untitled untitled untitled King of the JunGAH! A true hero! So...
TGIF Gifs – May 5, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Of course, don’t forget to partake in some shenanigans...
This guy’s detachable thumb tricks are mind-bending
Must Watch
“Yeah, yeah” you say, “I know how this trick...
Joseph Gordon-Levitt to be a dad again
Showbiz
Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt is set to become a dad again. The...
What ‘Hook’ would look like as a horror movie
Must Watch
The beloved 1990s children’s movie about a grown-up Peter...

41421