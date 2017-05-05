41299
40959

Canada  

Solo climber rescued

- | Story: 196294

A climber who was stranded on Canada's highest mountain following an earthquake in the Yukon has reportedly been rescued.

Natalia Martinez, 37, of Argentina, began a solo climb on Mount Logan in Kluane National Park and Reserve on April 22. Two large earthquakes on Monday caused avalanches near her camp.

A message posted by ExpeNews on its website — which is used by climbers, trekkers and outdoor enthusiasts to track their progress and location — said Martinez was successfully rescued in a three-hour operation that ended at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

Parks Canada had said bad weather was preventing a rescue attempt, but ExpeNews said a pilot with the charter service Icefield Discovery was in the area and noticed an improvement in the conditions.

ExpeNews said the pilot alerted a rescue team, and after checking with Martinez, it was decided to launch a rescue. The website said Martinez was taken to the Icefield Discovery base in Kluane Lake in southwest Yukon.

Parks Canada spokeswoman Christine Aikens said avalanches caused by the quakes had caused glacial ice to fall in the area of the climber's camp, which is at 3,900-metre level on the east ridge of Mount Logan.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Canada News

Canada
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
41513
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
41437
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada


You’ll never be as smooth as this kid

Must Watch
He definitely knows how to play the game. He’s going places.
Daily Dose – May 5, 2017
Daily Dose
This road may be closed but the Daily Dose never closes.
Daily Dose – May 5, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
The lesson today is to buy more beer.
Jessica Biel loved surprise birthday party at her own restaurant
Showbiz
Justin Timberlake wowed his wife Jessica Biel with a birthday...
The best Star Wars pics for May the Force
Galleries
As the world celebrate Star Wars day, we’ve gathered our...

40891