Alberta NDP: halfway there

Premier Rachel Notley and her NDP hit the halfway point of their term Friday, riding an orange wave of popularity into office to lead Alberta's sluggish economy toward a green future, buoyed for now by barrels of red ink.

May 5, 2015, was one for the history books, when Notley's team toppled a Progressive Conservative dynasty that in the eyes of some had rotted from within after more than four decades in power.

There have been achievements and botch jobs, with polls suggesting Notley's team will need help if it wants a second term in the spring of 2019.

But one scholar said Notley's signal achievement may be not only what she's done but what she has shown is possible for women in public life.

Political scientist Melanee Thomas noted Alberta's NDP ran a gender balanced slate of candidates in 2015, then struck the second gender-balanced cabinet in Canadian history and created Canada's first stand-alone Status of Women ministry.

Alberta has also launched initiatives to get more women in corporate boardrooms and involved in politics, personified by Service Alberta Minister Stephanie McLean cradling her newborn in the chamber.

Thomas said she has little patience now with the idea that any party can't find 44 competent women to run for the legislature's 87 seats.

"The progress has been extraordinary," said Thomas, with the University of Calgary.

Overall, though, there has been no political honeymoon.

In the last two years, Notley's team has been remaking how Alberta spends, saves, and delivers energy and electricity while grappling with thousands of job losses as oil revenues — Alberta's lifeblood — plummeted.

The NDP has resisted calls from the opposition to slim down the civil service and find other cuts. Instead, it has doubled-down on lost revenues by taking advantage of low-interest rates to catch up on building hospitals, schools, and roads left fallow by the Tories.

The result is a construction boom and a continued level of government service, but also eye-popping deficits that have exceeded $10 billion in each of the last two years.

Alberta's credit rating has gotten warnings or downgrades and interest payments are now over $1 billion a year.

The opposition parties say Notley has refused to make the hard decisions, putting future taxpayers on the hook.

"They have gone and utilized their ideology to move the province in one particular direction without any kind of accountability or transparency," said Wildrose Leader Brian Jean.

Ric McIver, the Progressive Conservative leader in the legislature, said while it's still best to govern, his new role in opposition has its advantages.

"I get to get up on my feet and explain to Albertans just how bad this government is," said McIver. "It's such a target-rich environment."