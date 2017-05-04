Still waiting for rescue

Photo: The Canadian Press

Parks Canada says a climber who is stranded on Mount Logan following an earthquake in Yukon remains safe and uninjured.

Natalia Martinez of Argentina began a solo climb in Kluane National Park and Reserve on April 22.

Two large earthquakes on Monday caused avalanches in the vicinity of the 37-year-old climber's camp at 3,900 metres.

Parks Canada spokeswoman Christine Aikens says officials are in close contact with Martinez and heard she was able to sleep Wednesday night.

Martinez, who is an experienced climber, reported that she still has a good supply of both food and fuel.

Aikens says weather conditions in the icefield are limiting flights to the area, but when it improves a team will be sent to pick up Martinez.