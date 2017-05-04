Photo: Google Street View

The Crown says a man charged in a hit-and-run death of a gas station worker was determined to get away "over her dead body," but the defence says he never intended to kill her.

Prosecutor Jonathan Hak told a jury Thursday that Joshua Cody Mitchell, 22, is guilty of murder because he was fully aware his actions two years ago were likely to kill Maryam Rashidi or at least cause bodily harm that would probably lead to her death.

Rashidi, who was 35, tried to stop a driver from leaving a Centex station in Calgary without paying for $113 in fuel. She climbed onto the hood of the stolen truck before it swerved, which caused her to fall off and be run over.

"This is not a whodunit," Hak said in his closing arguments. "We know the defendant was the driver of the Ford F-350 when Maryam Rashidi was run over. That is an absolute certainty.

"The sole focus of this case is whether the killing of Maryam Rashidi was murder or manslaughter. The Crown's position is that the death of Maryam was clearly murder."

Mitchell was aware that she was hanging onto the front of the truck and was in harm's way, Hak said.

"He was going to get away over her dead body. He had a murderous intent because the only way he could get past her was to go through her," the prosecutor said.

Mitchell is also charged with theft of the fuel, possession of stolen property and hit and run.

"When the defendant drove the truck forward after Maryam fell off the truck, he knew he would run her over," he said. "This was a shockingly dangerous, deadly situation."

Mitchell's lawyer admited that the trial has been "emotional and gut-wrenching" for everyone involved.

Mitchell is guilty of a number of things — including hit and run and theft — but not second-degree murder, said Kim Ross.