When you've gotta go...

Rogers Place is full to the brim for the Edmonton Oilers playoff run, and so are their fans' bladders.

Two women's washrooms, one on each level, were converted to men's washrooms for both Sunday's Game 3 and Wednesday's Game 4 against the Anaheim Ducks.

Some women vented on social media about long waits Sunday.

"Thanks @RogersPlace for screwing the females with the bathroom change. This is chaos," tweeted one.

Some fans in the arena during the game were not impressed with the situation.

"I thought the wait was about the same. I was at Game 5 of the San Jose series and it was just as bad," said Sheri Simon. "Two lines going in there, just crazy. It's not great."

Those two washrooms remained converted Wednesday despite the complaints, but stanchions to expedite queues and more staff to direct people were added, according to the senior vice-president of the Oilers Entertainment Group.

Men's washrooms became women's washrooms for Dixie Chicks, Lumineers, Dolly Parton and John Mayer concerts.