41299

Canada  

Promise to fight carbon tax

- | Story: 196216

Saskatchewan Environment Minister Scott Moe says his province will do whatever it takes to keep Ottawa from forcing it to implement a carbon tax.

Moe's federal counterpart, Catherine McKenna, says she's "optimistic" both Saskatchewan and Manitoba will eventually join the Pan-Canadian Framework on Clean Growth and Climate Change.

However, it's been five months since the other 11 provinces and territories signed on, and Saskatchewan has made it clear it will never agree to a mandatory price on carbon.

Moe says Saskatchewan has plans to meet its emissions reductions targets using clean technology and innovation, but it will take Ottawa to court before allowing a carbon price.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau angered many provinces last year when he said all provinces needed to have at least a $10 a tonne price on carbon by 2018 or Ottawa would do it for them. Most of them eventually came on board the plan at a first ministers' meeting in Ottawa in early December.

The federal government has not yet provided specifics on how it would impose the price on carbon on provinces which don't abide by the 2018 deadline to have a price on carbon of at least $10 a tonne.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Canada News

Canada
40166
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
41513
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
41809
41031
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
40023


Weather girl casually dropping Star Wars puns

Must Watch
Not even the weather can avoid May the Force
Michael Buble to return to the spotlight after son’s cancer crisis
Music
Singer Michael Buble will make his first appearance since taking...
Everything that happens in one minute
Must Watch
People are falling in and out of love, entering the world and...
Brad Pitt breaks silence in first interview since Angelina Jolie split
Showbiz
Brad Pitt has given his first interview since his split from wife...
Best of Seven – Girls in mesh
Galleries
The mesmerizing effects of mesh clothing just can’t be...

40669