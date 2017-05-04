41299

Canada  

Tariffs sting U.S. companies

- | Story: 196195

Several American companies that rely on Canadian softwood say thousands of American jobs are at risk unless the U.S. Department of Commerce exempts them from hefty duties imposed on imported softwood lumber.

The U.S. owners of three bed-frame makers and a company that transforms yellow cedar into high-end products have appealed to Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross to be exempted from 20 per cent average countervailing duties and impending anti-dumping charges on Canadian imports.

Without a dispensation, the companies said they would be forced to substantially raise prices, risking lower sales and job losses.

"Disruptions, even if temporary, will eliminate jobs in the U.S. and damage the financial stability of the U.S. mattress manufacturing base," wrote Stephen McLaughlin, vice-president global sourcing for Kentucky-based Tempur-Pedic.

Similar letters sent by other companies were posed on the Department of Commerce website.

They said U.S. lumber mills that launched the trade action against Canada support its request, but the government said it would only respond when it issues its final duty determinations in about five months.

The mattress frame companies said the wood they need has small knots and fine grain, characteristic of softwood species grown in colder climates like Canada.

Oregon Industrial Lumber Products Inc. said it buys all its yellow cedar from British Columbia because none is produced in the U.S. besides small quantities in Alaska.

Owner Murray McDowell said companies like his will be "collateral damage" in the efforts to protect U.S. lumber producers.

"With no exclusions, we will be effectively run out of business," he wrote.

Top Stories
Report a Typo

COMMENTS WELCOME

Comments are pre-moderated to ensure they meet our guidelines. Approval times will vary. Keep it civil, and stay on topic. If you see an inappropriate comment, please use the ‘flag’ feature. Comments are the opinions of the comment writer, not of Castanet. Comments remain open for one day after a story is published and are closed on weekends. Visit Castanet’s Forums to start or join a discussion about this story.



More Canada News

Canada
38398
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
38712
41437
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41227


Everything that happens in one minute

Must Watch
People are falling in and out of love, entering the world and passing away, working and sleeping and it’s all happening,
Brad Pitt breaks silence in first interview since Angelina Jolie split
Showbiz
Brad Pitt has given his first interview since his split from wife...
Best of Seven – Girls in mesh
Galleries
The mesmerizing effects of mesh clothing just can’t be...
A purring malamute
Must Watch
Mammals are great, aren’t they?
Daily Dose – May 4, 2017
Daily Dose
You’ll like this Daily Dose, we’re sure of it.

41692
39499