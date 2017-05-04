42092
40030

Canada  

May the Fourth be with you

- | Story: 196188

Apparently, fans of Star Wars know no political stripes.

As fans of the mega-movie franchise celebrate "May the Fourth" (Be With You), Canada's governing Liberals and opposition Conservatives drew their light sabres for the ultimate Twitter battle between good and evil.

The Conservatives drew first with a Twitter GIF of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the House of Commons, underscored with a line paraphrased from Rogue One, "Any questions that the ethics commissioner has and that Canadians have, we're happy to engage with."

A second GIF shows K-2SO, with the quote, "I find that answer vague and unconvincing."

Trudeau's comment, according to CTV, appears to come from an answer to questions regarding a vacation to the Bahamas in January.

Not to be outdone, the Liberals produced a 75-second video imitating the opening sequence to each of the Star Wars sagas.

The video is a shot at the Conservative leadership race, 'Con Wars, Episode II, Attack of the Clones.'

It portrays the leadership hopefuls as clones of Stephen Harper, claiming they have a secret plan for the party, and that Trudeau's Liberal Council has embarked on a mission to strengthen the middle class in all corners of the galaxy.

May the Fourth Be With You.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Canada News

Canada
39638
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
42138
41227
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41227


Everything that happens in one minute

Must Watch
People are falling in and out of love, entering the world and passing away, working and sleeping and it’s all happening,
Brad Pitt breaks silence in first interview since Angelina Jolie split
Showbiz
Brad Pitt has given his first interview since his split from wife...
Best of Seven – Girls in mesh
Galleries
The mesmerizing effects of mesh clothing just can’t be...
A purring malamute
Must Watch
Mammals are great, aren’t they?
Daily Dose – May 4, 2017
Daily Dose
You’ll like this Daily Dose, we’re sure of it.

39865