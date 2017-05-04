40304

Canada  

Body shamed at salon

A woman is alleging a Winnipeg spa body-shamed her when it refused to give her a pedicure due to her size.

Kimberly Adie says she felt gutted and cried her eyes out after she was turned away from A1 Nails Pampers on Saturday.

Adie told CTV Winnipeg that she and her fiancé had gone to the spa to get pedicures together.

She says salon workers said they could only serve her fiancé because Adie was too big for the pedicure chair.

Owner Kim Lam says she's upset Adie was turned away, but adds the salon was busy that day and didn't have time to properly accommodate her.

Lam says the chairs used for pedicures are expensive and have broken in the past.

"People sometimes fall down," she said.

Adie plans to file a human rights complaint.

