Mulcair to vote in France

NDP Leader Tom Mulcair plans to vote in the French election this weekend, suggesting his support will be directed toward candidate Emmanuel Macron.

Mulcair, who holds Canadian and French citizenship, says it is easy for him to choose between an "anti-Europe, extreme right-winger" Marine Le Pen and Macron.

Speaking in French today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau suggested he always looks for those who can bring people together rather than divide them.

Mulcair says it is understandable the prime minister made this remark.

On Tuesday, former Liberal leader Stephane Dion — now the prime minister's special envoy to the EU and ambassador to Germany — said Canada prefers to see a president who believes European integration is an asset for the world.

The second round of voting for the French presidential election is slated for Sunday.

