Canada  

Liam Neeson eats for free

A sandwich shop in New Westminster is proving that even an A-list actor can't resist the lure of free food.

Alex Johrden, spokesman for Big Star Sandwich Co., says staff heard about a movie filming in the area and decided to put a sign outside the restaurant on Tuesday that said "Liam Neeson eats here for free," hoping the action hero would stop by.

Hours later, Neeson walked in.

Johrden says the star used the gruff voice he made famous in the "Taken" movies and said "Where's my sandwich?"

He says Neeson posed for photos, but didn't stop to eat.

Neeson is in B.C. filming "Hard Powder" where he plays an honest snowplow driver whose son is murdered by a local drug kingpin.

Staff at Big Star are hoping Neeson will come back for a bite while he's in town, perhaps to sample a new feature sandwich they've named after him.

"That's because it has a lot of beef, a one-two punch of bacon and hickory sticks and spice that will get revenge on you tomorrow," Johrden explained.

