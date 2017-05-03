Photo: The Canadian Press

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan offered a grim assessment Wednesday of the state of the military, saying years of underfunding has hollowed out the armed forces and left it struggling to do even basic tasks.

The comments to defence industry representations and experts came as the Liberal government prepares to unveil its new defence policy, which Sajjan promised would begin to fix some of the problems.

"It will be a plan to get out of the hole we are starting in and it will be a plan to build an even stronger military," Sajjan said in a speech to the Conference of Defence Associations Institute.

"It will be a plan to allocate realistic funding to those 'bread and butter' projects that will keep our military running efficiently and effectively for years to come."

It was the underfunding of those "bread and butter projects," known in defence circles as the "Key 18," that were the main focus of Sajjan's address and which senior defence officials say pose the biggest problem.

Those include upgrades and life extensions to two military helicopter fleets, air defences for infantry units, and engineering and logistical vehicles for the army, among others.

Sajjan said governments have also consistently underfunded support for military personnel.

"We are now in the troubling position where status quo spending on defence will not even maintain a status quo of capabilities," the minister said.

"Current funding has us digging ourselves into a hole. A hole that gets deeper every year. As a percentage of GDP, we are spending less on defence today than we were in 2005."