Women outnumber men

Photo: CTV

Canadian women continue to make up the majority of the overall Canadian population, albeit just by a bit.

The latest census figures released Wednesday show there were 97 men for every 100 women, a figure that has held relatively steady over 15 years based on data from Statistics Canada.

At the youngest age range, men outnumber women, but their lead diminishes over time and evaporates between the ages of 35 and 64, thanks to the longer lifespans of women.

The 2016 census count showed that for seniors aged 85 to 99, there were just 54 men for every 100 women.

For centenarians, a rapidly growing segment of the population, female dominance is overwhelming: There was an almost one-to-five ratio between men and women.

Andre Lebel, a demographer with Statistics Canada, says the gap between the number of men and women at older ages is likely to narrow as men's lifespans continue to increase.

Statistics Canada says cities that are predominantly male are often so because they are home to prisons, military bases, and sports facilities like ski resorts.