Que. grapples with floods

A Montreal-area river burst its banks early Wednesday, flooding several homes and streets northwest of the city in Pierrefonds and Ile-Bizard.

It appears water from the Rivieres des Prairies rose quickly and residents had little time to react.

Montreal police and firefighters were called on to help rescue some residents affected by the floods.

There is also flooding reported in several areas of western Quebec and in communities both north and south of Montreal.

Quebec's Ministry of Transport reports several roads are closed due to flooding.

It may be a while before the water levels subside, with Environment Canada calling for heavy rainfall on Friday and Saturday in several regions of Quebec.

