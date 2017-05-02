Meredith should be expelled

Photo: Contributed

The Senate ethics committee has recommended that the upper house take the unprecedented step of expelling disgraced Sen. Don Meredith for engaging in a sexual relationship with a teenage girl.

It's now up to the full Senate, which has never before expelled a member, to decide whether to accept or reject the recommendation, which also calls on the chamber to declare Meredith's seat vacant.

"He has brought disrepute to himself and to the institution," the committee said in a scathing report released Tuesday.

"Your committee is of the opinion that Sen. Meredith's misconduct has demonstrated that he is unfit to serve as a senator. His presence in the chamber would in itself discredit the institution.

"No lesser sanction than expulsion would repair the harm he has done to the Senate."

Meredith must be given five sitting days in which to respond to the report, should he wish, so a vote on his fate can't occur before next Tuesday at the earliest.

Meredith's lawyer, Bill Trudell, said the senator was with his family and had no immediate comment on the report. The senator has a right to speak to the Senate and a right of final reply and will decide in the next few days whether to exercise those options, he added in an interview.

Trudell said he's troubled by aspects of the report, although he would not specify exactly what those were.