Fire is out, pain continues

The flames are all long gone, but the pain lingers on.

Many residents of Fort McMurray still struggling to cope with the mental health aftershock of last year’s devastating blaze that forced the evacuation of thousands of people and destroyed parts of the northern Alberta community.

In the last year, there has been a 3,000 per cent increase in people seeking mental health support.

More than 29,000 requests were made in 2016, up from an average of only 1,000 in previous years.

The staggering increase has put a serious strain the community's limited number of psychiatrists.

Alberta Health Services has hired two general psychiatrists to help, but the community still has no child psychiatrist leaving school counsellors, community social workers and telehealth services to meet the unique needs of young people.

Local psychiatrist Vincent Agyapong said the need for psychiatric is not surprising given the devastation of entire neighbourhoods.

Out of a sample group of 500 people, Agyapong said 13 per cent have been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and 14 per cent have major depression.

The next phase of Agyapong’s research will focus on young people recovering from the fire.

