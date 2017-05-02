Decade of abuse from dad

Photo: Contributed

A man who argued in an Ontario court that he was simply being a "touchy feely" father when he regularly pinned his daughter under him — face down — and ground his genitals on her over roughly a decade has been convicted of sexual assault.

Court documents show the man, whose name cannot be released in order to protect the identity of his daughter, was arrested in 2014 after the then-teenage girl told a teacher she was being sexually abused.

During trial, the young woman, who is now 18 years old, told the court the incidents began when she was six and usually took place every few weeks while her mother and siblings were away.

She testified both she and her father were fully clothed when it happened, and that she would squirm and tell him to get off her.

Though the abuse briefly stopped after a complaint to child welfare authorities that was later withdrawn, the young woman testified it escalated to the point where her father once touched her genitals while she was sleeping.

She said she reported the abuse to her school around age 15 after an incident in which her father barged into a locked bathroom while she was showering.

The accused "sought to portray himself as an affectionate fun-loving, 'touchy feely' father who in retrospect may have not been sufficiently considerate of his teenage daughter’s sensitivities and privacy concerns, but was nonetheless well intentioned," Ontario Superior Court Judge Charles Hackland wrote in his decision.

"In fact, however, the grinding incidents that he would portray as playfulness were escalating and becoming more problematic to the complainant as she matured and this resulted in the (Children's Aid Society) involvement," Hackland said.

"His view that there was no genuine problem to address at that point was bizarre and self-serving."