'Could see fear in her eyes'

The passenger in a truck involved in a fatal hit and run broke into tears in court as he described the circumstances that led to the death of a gas-station attendant.

Braydon Brown admitted he took part in a gas and dash at the Calgary Centex station in June 2015 and jumped into the backseat when Joshua Cody Mitchell fled the parking lot.

Mitchell is charged with second-degree murder.

Maryam Rashidi chased the truck out into traffic and climbed onto the hood in an attempt to get the driver to come back.

The driver swerved, causing Rashidi to fall to the ground, where she was run over by the truck's front and rear dual tires.

Brown testified he could see the fear in Rashidi's eyes and described her face turning white as Mitchell gunned the vehicle in an attempt to escape.

He said he could feel the truck drive over Rashidi and when he looked out the back window he could see her body rolling on the ground.

