40304
41735

Canada  

Second hunter's body found

- | Story: 195988

Searchers have discovered a second body in their quest to find four men who disappeared during a hunting trip last month in northeastern Alberta.

RCMP say the body was recovered just before 5:00 p.m. Monday from the Rocher River.

The man's name has not been released, but police say an autopsy will be done in Edmonton at a later date.

RCMP divers, volunteers and others are continuing to search for the two remaining men.

The body of Walter Ladouceur, a 42-year-old resident of Fort Chipewyan, was recovered Sunday from the same river.

The four men left April 23 for an area north Fort Chipewyan and their boat was found days later on the river, which flows through Wood Buffalo National Park.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Canada News

Canada
40166
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
41513
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
40303
40023
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41786


Johnny Depp’s ex-managers allege actor spent millions in ‘hush money’

Showbiz
Johnny Depp's former managers have alleged the actor spent millions of dollars in "hush money" on secret legal...
Liverpool player scores unbelievable bicycle kick
Must Watch
All bicycle kicks are great, but Emre Can’s strike against...
Janet Jackson confirms split from husband
Music
Janet Jackson has confirmed her separation from estranged husband...
“Shut Up, Mike” is the funniest twitter account ever
Galleries
If youre looking for a Twitter account thats guaranteed to...
“Shut Up, Mike” is the funniest twitter account ever (2)
Galleries
The guy behind the account it is Mike Ginn, a comedy writer who...

41639