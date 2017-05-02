40304

Canada  

Discovery now homicide

- | Story: 195970

Police in Belize say they are investigating the deaths of a Canadian woman and her American boyfriend as homicides.

Det. Zamir Noh of the Belize Police Department says autopsies are being conducted on the bodies of Francesca Matus, 52, of Toronto, and Drew DeVoursney, 36, from Georgia, after they were found Monday afternoon in a sugar cane field in the Corozal district.

DeVoursney's mother says the American embassy told her that the pair were found with duct tape wrapped around their wrists.

Matus and DeVoursney had been dating for a few months before they were last seen last Tuesday night leaving a bar.

Friends says Matus was supposed to fly back to Toronto the next day, but she wasn't at home when a friend arrived to drive her to the airport.

A large contingent of Canadian and American expats had been scouring the area in the past week in a desperate search to find the couple.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Canada News

Canada
41809
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
41513
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
41477
41786
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41031


Looking back at The Running Man and it’s vision of what 2017 would be like

Must Watch
1987’s The Running Man, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger had a slightly different vision for 2017 than how things actually...
Guy tries to sell his ’96 Suzuki Vitara
Must Watch
This is way better than the Chevy “Real people, not...
Daily Dose – May 2, 2017
Daily Dose
A Daily Dose filled with needs and wants.
Daily Dose – May 2, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
More beer indeed…
Snoop Dogg releases autobiographical film
Music
Snoop Dogg has unveiled an autobiographical film. COOLAID: The...

40801